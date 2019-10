× Shira Erlichman |Living life as an artist, “Odes to Lithium”, and more

The Cornerstore spoke with Shira Erlichman, a poet & multi-genre artist whose new book “Odes to Lithium” wrestles with mental illness & surviving & finding beauty in the everyday. In our special Bodega edition of The Cornerstore talked to her in Brooklyn, NY about thriving & creating & walking the difficult & rewarding path of living life as an artist.