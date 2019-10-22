× Ryan Burrow on the Chicago Teachers Strike: “It doesn’t seem like this is going to end soon”

Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren rallied with Chicago teachers on Tuesday morning as the strike entered its 4th day of canceled classes. It appears that there still isn’t a clear end to negotiations with Chicago Public Schools after Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent the union a letter on Monday which CTU President Jesse Sharkey said “dashed hopes” for a quick settlement. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow joins the Bill and Wendy show with the latest on the negotiations.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.