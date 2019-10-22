× Roe Conn Full Show (10/22/19): Debunking those who communicate with the dead, the newest exhibit at Chi’s Museum of Broadcast Communications, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on President Trump’s first planned visit to Chicago for the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference; Crain’s Chicago Business’ A.D. Quig has the latest on negotiations between the Chicago Teachers Union & Chicago Public Schools; Vice President of Digital Media & Innovation at the Museum of Broadcast Communications Justin Kulovsek explores the new “Stay Tuned: Rock on TV” exhibit running through next year; WGN-TV’s Larry Potash discusses the history of people who say they can communicate with the dead; The Top Five@5 features Sen. Elizabeth Warren joins the Chicago Teachers Union on the picket lines during the second week of their strike; Former Chicago Bear/Norte Dame Fighting Irishman Chris Zorich, former State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, founder and CEO of Urban Prep Academies Tim King, and Richard Roeper stop by to talk about the 13th Annual Aces Up! charity poker event; Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard looks at the House impeachment proceedings; And co-founder of Wabash Lights Jack Newell & board member Maria Demopoulos promote the 2019 Lightbash.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3690689/3690689_2019-10-23-003529.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!