× Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra | 10.19.19 | Singer Kevin Pollack performs “Man About Town” live

Singer/Songwriter Kevin Pollack, known for “Man about town” theme song, joins host Dave Hoekstra in the Skyline Studios for a live performance of “Man about Town” and his newest song “Something Good (Is Coming Down).”

Plus, Kevin prepares for his upcoming performance in Las Vegas at the South Pointe Casino.