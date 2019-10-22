× Kirby Dach stays in Blackhawks lineup vs. Golden Knights

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

Blackhawks center, and the No. 3 overall pick of the of the 2019 NHL Draft, Kirby Dach, will play in his second straight NHL game after making his debut on Oct. 20 in a 5-3 loss against the Washington Capitals.

Dach, 18, was – 1 and logged 13:41 of ice time in his debut. Him and the Hawks will be facing another tough team on Tuesday in the Vegas Golden Knights (6-4-0).

“I think he did a lot of good things [in his debut], lot of small details to his game,” Chicago head coach Jeremy Colliton said of the Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta native. “Quite polished, certainly for any player but certainly for how young he is.

“So just stick with it and as he gets more comfortable he’ll probably make a few more plays. But compete defensively, pressure on the puck. Those are things that are going to help his line have possession and play in the offensive zone.”

Dach centered the Hawks’ second line between Dylan Strome and Patrick Kane on Sunday, which could stick Tuesday night at the United Center.

“You look at what he’s gone through, whether it’s been [Juniors] to rookie camp, to a couple games in the AHL, really without a training camp, and he’s coming into the NHL and starting against [Nicklas] Backstrom, [Alex] Ovechkin and [T.J.] Oshie, they’re not easing him into it,” Kane said.

“They’re throwing him to the fire right away and for the most part, I thought he did a good job, so keep building on those levels.”

*Follow Blackhawks Crazy on Facebook for everything Blackhawks!

*Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy podcast on iTunes!