Healthcare Transportation Is a Problem. Chicago Startup Kaizen Health Plans To Navigate a Better Route

According to the American Hospital Association, 3.6 million people miss appointments with healthcare providers every year because they can’t make it to the clinic or the office. In some cases, it’s due to a lack of public transportation options or an inability to afford a taxi. Regardless of the reason, Mindi Knebel, Founder and CEO of Kaizen Health, is tackling the issue head-on. Kaizen’s goal is to improve healthcare access by offering a cost-efficient logistics hub for both providers and patients. Through their white-label platform, providers can create an appropriate transportation plan right when a patient books an appointment or at the time of discharge.