Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Don’t miss the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit “Stay Tuned: Rock on TV” at the Museum of Broadcast Communications

Posted 6:16 PM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15PM, October 22, 2019

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's “Stay Tuned: Rock on TV” at the Museum of Broadcast Communications

Vice President of Digital Media & Innovation at the Museum of Broadcast Communications, Justin Kulovsek joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about their latest exhibit “Stay Tuned: Rock on TV.” The exhibit highlights everything from Beatlemania to the era of MTV with over 300 artifacts from rock’s reign on the small screen. http://www.museum.tv

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.