Don’t miss the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit “Stay Tuned: Rock on TV” at the Museum of Broadcast Communications
Vice President of Digital Media & Innovation at the Museum of Broadcast Communications, Justin Kulovsek joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about their latest exhibit “Stay Tuned: Rock on TV.” The exhibit highlights everything from Beatlemania to the era of MTV with over 300 artifacts from rock’s reign on the small screen. http://www.museum.tv
