Credit Cards Have Become The Crutch In Today’s Economy

Posted 6:10 AM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55AM, October 22, 2019
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

The interest rate conversation is constantly in flux with rates going up and down based on the economy but Steve Grzanich is wondering why mortgage rates are enjoying low rates while credit card rates are sky high. Ted Rossman (Industry Analyst at CreditCards.com) explained why credit cards are still seeing high rates, how credit cards are often the crutch consumers lean on in hard times, and what to be aware of when the most expensive time of the year rolls around.

 

