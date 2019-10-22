× CPS Strike: Negotiations Continue On The Fourth Day Without School

Despite what seemed like steady progress in the negotiations yesterday between the city and the teacher’s union, the strike continues as students head into the fourth day without classes. Heather Cherone, the managing editor for the Daily Line, joins the Steve Cochran Show to give an update on where things stand. She talks about the biggest sticking points, whether the two sides can trust each other, and if the end of the strike is in sight.