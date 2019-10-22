CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 17: Striking teachers are asked to leave as they picket outside the McCormick YMCA as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot visits with children at the facility who were affected by the teachers' strike on October 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. About 25,000 Chicago school teachers went on strike today after the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) failed to reach a contract agreement with the city, leaving 300.000 students searching for alternative ways to spend their day. Chicago has the third largest public school system in the nation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CPS Strike: Negotiations Continue On The Fourth Day Without School
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 17: Striking teachers are asked to leave as they picket outside the McCormick YMCA as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot visits with children at the facility who were affected by the teachers' strike on October 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. About 25,000 Chicago school teachers went on strike today after the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) failed to reach a contract agreement with the city, leaving 300.000 students searching for alternative ways to spend their day. Chicago has the third largest public school system in the nation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Despite what seemed like steady progress in the negotiations yesterday between the city and the teacher’s union, the strike continues as students head into the fourth day without classes. Heather Cherone, the managing editor for the Daily Line, joins the Steve Cochran Show to give an update on where things stand. She talks about the biggest sticking points, whether the two sides can trust each other, and if the end of the strike is in sight.