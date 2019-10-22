× Collegiately Speaking | Former Wildcat Safety Brian Peters discusses how to defend the Wildcat offense.

The tough loss to Ohio State leaves a sour taste in Northwestern fans’ mouths. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa discuss how the 1-5 Wildcats can push the reset button (or control-alt-delete) and preview the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. More specifically how the game could come down to special teams and turnovers to decide the outcome of the game. Later, Dave and Dan talk to former Wildcat Safety Brian Peters. What makes the Wildcat offense tough to defend when it’s clicking? What makes the offense easy to defend when it’s not? The former Houston Texan gives his thoughts from a defensive players mindset.

