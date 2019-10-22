Cloudbakers’ Founder: Innovation Starts With Collaboration

Moving to the cloud can be intimidating for people accustomed to storing all their data on hardware. Enter Mitch Greenwald and his company Cloudbakers, which helps small to medium-sized businesses translate the vision of cloud-based storage into reality. As a Google Premier Partner for more than eight years, Cloudbakers has worked with financial services, technology, healthcare and other businesses to make the switch to Google products. What’s neat about Cloudbakers is that they don’t just introduce you to the apps and run: they plan your transition process carefully and help your team navigate the shift with the goal of keeping everyone on the same virtual page.