× Blackhawks Defenseman Olli Maatta On Battling Cancer: Early Detection Was Key

Defenseman Olli Maatta is in his first season with the Blackhawks. He joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how he’s adjusting to playing in Chicago after being acquired from Pittsburgh over the offseason. Olli also opens up about his battle with cancer, and explains why he felt lucky. The Blackhawks host “Hockey Fights Cancer Night” at the United Center this Sunday, when the team plays the Los Angeles Kings. players will wear one-of-a-kind warm-up jerseys, while coaches and broadcasters will wear Hockey Fights Cancer designed ties.