Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.22.19: The strike continues

Posted 2:00 PM, October 22, 2019, by

Bill and Wendy (WGN Radio)

Bridget Carey from CNET.com talks about the takeaways from the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which premiered during Monday Night Football. The Chicago teachers strike entered its sixth day Tuesday and negotiations between CPS and CTU have hit a major setback. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow joins the show with an update on the story. Plus, the 2019 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book is here. Bill and Wendy go through the list to see if anything interests them.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.