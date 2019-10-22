× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.22.19: The strike continues

Bridget Carey from CNET.com talks about the takeaways from the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which premiered during Monday Night Football. The Chicago teachers strike entered its sixth day Tuesday and negotiations between CPS and CTU have hit a major setback. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow joins the show with an update on the story. Plus, the 2019 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book is here. Bill and Wendy go through the list to see if anything interests them.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.