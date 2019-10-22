× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.22.19: We are ready for Peter Brady!

Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady on “The Brady Bunch,” will be a guest on the regular show tomorrow, and Bill and Wendy are pumped. They talk about famous people they would love to meet in person, Robbie Rist’s role on “The Brady Bunch,” actor Henry Thomas being arrested for suspicion of DUI, and more.

