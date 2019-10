× Author Joel Stein on his research of conservative counties: “I could learn about how to live from them, and they…how to vote from me”

Former TIME Columnist of 20 years and In Defense of Elitism Author Joel Stein joins John Williams to talk about what drove him to write a book with such a title. He shares some of what he learned while traveling through counties of varying beliefs, both religious and political. Pick up a copy of the book, out today!