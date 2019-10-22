Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

A.B. Stoddard on new book to be published by anonymous senior Trump administration official: “There is this cascade of things coming, it seems like a big storm.”

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, as he departs for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and onto Wheeling, W.Va., for a fundraiser. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A.B. Stoddard, associate editor and columnist at RealClearPolitics joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss a new book written by a senior Trump administration official set to be released next month that detail the inner-workings of the Trump presidency.

