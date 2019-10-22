× A.B. Stoddard on new book to be published by anonymous senior Trump administration official: “There is this cascade of things coming, it seems like a big storm.”

A.B. Stoddard, associate editor and columnist at RealClearPolitics joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss a new book written by a senior Trump administration official set to be released next month that detail the inner-workings of the Trump presidency.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3690685/3690685_2019-10-22-230225.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!