× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/21/19: Future Chicago Tech, Fall Financial Check List, & Ford’s Factory Flub

Jon Hansen, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from how Chicago is preparing for futuristic transit technology to what should be on your “Fall Financial Check List”.

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, & Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, recapped the latest business and tech stories from the weekend and one company is helping Chicago prepare for drones, driverless cars and more.

Segment 2: (At 14:14) Ilyce Glink, Publisher at ThinkGlink.com & CEO of Best Money Moves, shared her fall financial check list before the most expensive time of the year rolls around and she also touched on the right way to approach your company benefits package for next year.

Segment 3: (At 23:19) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, explained why a south side Ford factory plant is causing so much trouble for the car manufacturer. Amy dove into the story details and will be keeping her eyes on the way it develops on the Crain’s Daily Gist.