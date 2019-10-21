× Why Does The Georgia Ports Authority Matter To Chicago?

Transporting goods through international air travel is very expensive and that’s why international cargo transportation via cargo ships is one of the preferred methods for businesses. The obvious question though is, “how should the goods get from the coast to the rest of the country?” Steve Grzanich learned about the role that the Georgia Port Authority plays in Midwestern business with Ed McCarthy (COO of the Georgia Port Authority) and how they are one continuing to grow in the heartland of America.