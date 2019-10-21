× WGN Radio Theatre #432: Father Knows Best & Escape

Roger Badesch joins Lisa Wolf to bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for October 20, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “Father Knows Best: A Spooky Cemetery” Starring: Robert Young; (10-26-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “Escape: Evening Primrose” Starring: William Conrad; (09-12-48).

