The Top Five@5 (10/21/19): Charles Barkley defends LeBron James, Miley Cyrus faces backlash over Instagram post, Cody Parkey is the “Doink King”, and more…

Tennessee Titans kicker Cody Parkey watches a kick as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, October 21st, 2019:

Former NBA star Charles Barkley has come to the defense of LeBron James, who is taking the heat for condemning Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s pro-Hong Kong tweet. Miley Cyrus is under fire for an Instagram Live post, in which she gave some controversial love advice. Stephen A. Smith trolled the Chicago Bears after their loss to the Saints, and more!

