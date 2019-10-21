× The Top Five@5 (10/21/19): Charles Barkley defends LeBron James, Miley Cyrus faces backlash over Instagram post, Cody Parkey is the “Doink King”, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, October 21st, 2019:

Former NBA star Charles Barkley has come to the defense of LeBron James, who is taking the heat for condemning Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s pro-Hong Kong tweet. Miley Cyrus is under fire for an Instagram Live post, in which she gave some controversial love advice. Stephen A. Smith trolled the Chicago Bears after their loss to the Saints, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3690388/3690388_2019-10-22-003428.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!