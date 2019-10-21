× The Opening Bell 10/21/19: Business Schools Are Not What They Used To Be

The original idea of business schools according to Steven Conn (W.E. Smith Professor of History at Miami University and author of Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: The Sad History of American Business Schools), was to turn business people into professionals, but his research shows that these schools are changing their direction. Steve Grzanich dove into the way that business is conducted today and learned from Steven what schools might consider changing to better their respective industries. (At 13:25) Ed McCarthy (COO of the Georgia Port Authority) then shifted the conversation to the industry where Illinois shines, transportation and logistics. Steve learned about the significance of the coastal port for Chicago’s business scene.