The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.21.19: The Chicago Quiz, "The Years That Matter Most," kids on social media

John Williams quizzes you on a number of Chicago facts, including those about our highways and about the baseball player who hit the longest home run ever at Wrigley Field. The Chicago quiz at 2:35 every Monday starting today is a new contest that will earn you a gift from Mega Home Improvement. And Author Paul Tough of The Years That Matter Most is accompanied by Arrupe College Dean Father Steve Katsouros. They talk about why Paul used Arrupe at Loyola University Chicago as an example in his book. They meet tonight at the Arrupe College to discuss the book. Plus, John, Elif and Lauren explore the appropriate ages at which a child should be allowed to use social media after the excuse Mitt Romney gave for having a private Twitter account.