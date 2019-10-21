× Steve Dale: How to trick or treat with your pup this Halloween

Bill and Wendy speak with noted pet expert Steve Dale. They talk about Anne Innis Dagg and her research on giraffes, the most popular pet costumes for Halloween 2019, tips for trick-or-treating with your dog, the science behind calming dogs with music, CBD for pets, and more.

