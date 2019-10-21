× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.21.19 | Breast Cancer Awareness Month

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Dr. Kevin Most, answering questions about getting the flu shot, and talking about breast cancer awareness month. NFL Hall of Famer Dan Hampton joins the show to recap Sunday’s Bears game, and Ryan Nobles, CNN Correspondent, has the latest news in politics. Dean Richards calls in from New York, and Andrea Darlas joins the show to talk about Saturday’s big U of I win as it marks Illinois’s first victory over a top-10 ranked Big Ten team since beating Ohio State in 2007. Breast Cancer Awareness month continues with Mike Borders, President of Friends of Prentice, a non-profit organization that works in partnership with Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital to fund innovative and leading-edge research and clinical initiatives that benefit the full arc of a women’s life.

