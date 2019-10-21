× Roe Conn Full Show (10/21/19): Joe Mantegna, Ronnie Marmo, John Kass, Ed O’Bradovich, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, October 21st, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on negotiations between the Chicago Teachers Union & Chicago Public Schools; Famed attorney who represented BP employees in the Deep Horizon incident, Mike Monico analyses what an ’11th-hour’ settlement between four drug companies and two Ohio counties relating to the opioid crisis could have on lawsuits like those filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul; Chicago Tribune’s John Kass tells stories about covering infamous mob boss Joey ‘The Clown’ Lombardo after his death at 90 in prison; Hall-of-Fame Chicago Bear Ed O’Bradovich still can’t believe Mitch Trubisky is the Bears’ quarterback; The Top Five@5 features Miley Cyrus getting real; Chicago’s Very Own Joe Mantegna & actor Ronnie Marmo stop by to their new stage adaptation of Lenny Bruce’s life, I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce; Fox32’s ‘Sweet’ Lou Canellis forecasts a rough few weeks for the Chicago Bears; And ‘The Musical Mentalist’ Sidney Friedman amazes with his special abilities.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3690395/3690395_2019-10-22-013435.64kmono.mp3

