No Coast Cinema | Adirondack Film Festival – Part 1

Posted 1:05 PM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:03PM, October 21, 2019

On this edition of No Coast Cinema, Tom travels to Glens Falls, New York for the Adirondack Film Festival. Featuring filmmakers from across the country, the Adirondack Film Festival brings together some of the best in independent cinema in a community-oriented extravaganza.

In part 1 of our coverage, Tom sits down with the folks behind Camp Wedding, Old Hearts Cafe and Veiled Tractate for in depth conversations on their films, filmmaking and more.

