Nick Digilio 10.21.19 | Reviews of “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” and “Zombieland: Double Tap”, Best Movie Endings, Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

Posted 5:37 AM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38AM, October 21, 2019

Nick Digilio holds Waxwork Records' reissue of the Shockwaves soundtrack. (Dan Sugrue)

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Zombieland: Double Tap, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Parasite

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Parasite (cont.), Box Office Report

+ The Best Movie Endings of All Time

Hour 3:

+ The Best Movie Endings of All Time (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ The Best Movie Endings of All Time (cont.)

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

