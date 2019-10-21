× Monday Morning Movie Reviews 10.21.19 | “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot”, “Zombieland: Double Tap”, “Parasite”, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This week, the guys tackle Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Zombieland: Double Tap, Parasite, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Plus, Erik give his weekly report on the weekend box office.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)