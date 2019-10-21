Monday Morning Movie Reviews 10.21.19 | “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot”, “Zombieland: Double Tap”, “Parasite”, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Posted 5:38 AM, October 21, 2019, by

Zoey Deutch attends the LA Premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap" at the Regency Village Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy  round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This week, the guys tackle Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Zombieland: Double Tap, Parasite, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Plus, Erik give his weekly report on the weekend box office.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.