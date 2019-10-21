× Monday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “Matt Nagy has lost his swagger and Mitch Trubisky has lost his confidence and it is dragging down this offense”

It’s another edition of the “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears disastrous 36-25 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Justin and Adam talk about the overall horrendous performance by the Bears coming off a bye week, what is missing from the running game (other than, you know, not running), why Coach Nagy is not committed to running the football, the continuing struggles from Mitch Trubisky, if there are any other QB options out there for the Bears to consider, the alarming lack of production from Roquan Smith and what should we expect next week when the Bears take on the Chargers at Soldier Field.

