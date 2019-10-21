× Journalist and science fiction author Annalee Newitz: “Now, if you are a nerd, you kind of rule the world”

Journalist, editor, author and io9 founder Annalee Newitz joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss their new science fiction novel, “The Future Of Another Timeline.” Annalee talks about the way they used time travel in the book, the way they merged fiction and non-fiction with the story, how The Midway and the World’s Columbian Exposition influenced carnival culture in the United States, when they became interested in science fiction, the incredible success of io9, overcoming science fiction stereotypes and what they plan on doing next.

