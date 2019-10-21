× Joe Mantegna & Ronnie Marmo join The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!

Joe Mantegna is now directing a play about comedian Lenny Bruce who fought the establishment for the right to say what he wanted to say. The play, “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce” stars Ronnie Marmo, who plays the ground-breaking comic opens at the Royal George Theater Oct. 23- Dec. 1st. They both join The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about the play, and the legendary Lenny Bruce.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3690392/3690392_2019-10-22-010232.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!