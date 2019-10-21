× Historian John R. Schmidt explores spooky hidden Chicago landmarks: Chicago’s smallest cemetery, the Robinson family graves and the Couch Mausoleum in Lincoln Park

In this Extension 720 series, Chicago historian John R. Schmidt takes us on a tour of Chicago’s “Hidden Chicago Landmarks.” Tonight, John and Justin discuss a trio of hidden haunted Chicago landmarks: Chicago’s smallest cemetery, the Robinson family graves and the Couch Tomb in Lincoln Park. John talks about the history of the landmarks and the legends around these landmarks.

