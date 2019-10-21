Gabriel & Dresden Latest Kickstarter Album: Remedy
Dave Dresden one half of the collaborative duo Gabriel and Dresden talks about the duos latest single: Coming on Strong & the upcoming album Remedy. Dave also explains why the duo uses Kickstarter for their projects, record labels true involvement in albums & touring.
For more about Gabriel and Dresden at: Gabrielanddresden.com
Like Gabriel and Dresden on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Gabrielanddresden
Follow Gabriel and Dresden on Twitter at: Twitter.com/GabrielNDresden
For those in Chicago check out Gabriel and Dresden on Friday, October 25 at:
Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
1106 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60640
