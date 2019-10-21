× Gabriel & Dresden Latest Kickstarter Album: Remedy

Dave Dresden one half of the collaborative duo Gabriel and Dresden talks about the duos latest single: Coming on Strong & the upcoming album Remedy. Dave also explains why the duo uses Kickstarter for their projects, record labels true involvement in albums & touring.

