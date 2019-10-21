Gabriel & Dresden Latest Kickstarter Album: Remedy

Posted 11:48 AM, October 21, 2019, by
Gabriel & Dresden, Gabriel & Dresden new album, Gabriel and Dresden Kickstarter, Gabriel & Dresden Remedy, Coming on Strong, ,Gabriel and Dresden live, Gabriel & Dresden events, Gabriel and Dresden Chicago, Gabriel and Dresden tour dates, Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal, EDM, EDM Music, EDM Dance Music, Anjunabeats, Aragon Ballroom, Jawbreaker Fest, Chicago, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle, Team MVP

(L-R) Josh Gabriel & Dave Dresden (Photo Courtesy of G&D)

Dave Dresden one half of the collaborative duo Gabriel and Dresden talks about the duos latest single: Coming on Strong & the upcoming album Remedy. Dave also explains why the duo uses Kickstarter for their projects, record labels true involvement in albums & touring.

For more about Gabriel and Dresden at:  Gabrielanddresden.com
Like Gabriel and Dresden on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Gabrielanddresden
Follow Gabriel and Dresden on Twitter at: Twitter.com/GabrielNDresden

For those in Chicago check out Gabriel and Dresden on Friday, October 25 at:
Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
1106 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60640

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.