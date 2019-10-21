For 25 years, Kids Corner has been providing a safe place for children to go while their parents are in court

For 25 years, the 19th Judicial Circuit Court in Lake County has offered a service called Kids Corner to provide children with a safe place to go while their parents are in court. More than 53,000 kids ages 2-12 have visited the room, where they are kept safe, comfortable and away from the intimidating environment of a courtroom. Also, through the Give a Book and Give a Blanket programs, kids can take something with them to provide comfort. Plus, during the holidays, the Give an Animal program offers children stuffed animals to take home. If you are interested in being part of the projects or volunteering at Kids Corner, call coordinator Sue Hrycyniak at 847-377-3825.

