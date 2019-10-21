× Ex-mobster Joey ‘the Clown’ Lombardo dies at 90.

John Kass Chicago Tribune columnist, and host of The Chicago Way joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the life and death of one of the “Chicago Outfit’s most colorful ex-mobster, Joey ‘the Clown’ Lombardo.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3690384/3690384_2019-10-22-002024.64kmono.mp3

