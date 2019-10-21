*** FILE *** Seen in these undated photos released by the U.S. attorney's office Monday, April 25, 2005 in Chicago is Joey "The Clown" Lombardo in the photo at center and in a more recent photo at left. Lombardo is long known as one of the top leaders of organized crime in Chicago. Lombardo, 76, was caught in suburban Elmwood Park Friday Jan. 13, 2006 and was expected to spend the night in a Chicago jail, said FBI spokesman Ross Rice. (AP Photo/HO, U.S. Attorney Office)
Ex-mobster Joey ‘the Clown’ Lombardo dies at 90.
*** FILE *** Seen in these undated photos released by the U.S. attorney's office Monday, April 25, 2005 in Chicago is Joey "The Clown" Lombardo in the photo at center and in a more recent photo at left. Lombardo is long known as one of the top leaders of organized crime in Chicago. Lombardo, 76, was caught in suburban Elmwood Park Friday Jan. 13, 2006 and was expected to spend the night in a Chicago jail, said FBI spokesman Ross Rice. (AP Photo/HO, U.S. Attorney Office)
John Kass Chicago Tribune columnist, and host of The Chicago Way joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the life and death of one of the “Chicago Outfit’s most colorful ex-mobster, Joey ‘the Clown’ Lombardo.