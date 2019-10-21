“Elton Jim” becomes “Jimmy Safari,” observing Mother Nature and the Wild Kingdom in the South African bush

Posted 1:13 PM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:04PM, October 21, 2019

In this 178th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano’s latest adventures in “Turano’s Travels” takes him to Africa, visiting the city of Johannesburg and Soweto to see Nelson Mandela’s home and The Apartheid Museum.  And in the wilds of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Bostwana, became “Jimmy Safari” and saw the thundering power of Victoria Falls, and observed the regal, majestic animals of the region, including “The Big 5” (lions, elephants, leopards, rhinos, and Cape buffalo), giraffes, zebras, crocodiles, hippos, eagles, vultures and so many more.  Hear about this unique experience — and never got ONE mosquito bite!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.