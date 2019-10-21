× “Elton Jim” becomes “Jimmy Safari,” observing Mother Nature and the Wild Kingdom in the South African bush

In this 178th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano’s latest adventures in “Turano’s Travels” takes him to Africa, visiting the city of Johannesburg and Soweto to see Nelson Mandela’s home and The Apartheid Museum. And in the wilds of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Bostwana, became “Jimmy Safari” and saw the thundering power of Victoria Falls, and observed the regal, majestic animals of the region, including “The Big 5” (lions, elephants, leopards, rhinos, and Cape buffalo), giraffes, zebras, crocodiles, hippos, eagles, vultures and so many more. Hear about this unique experience — and never got ONE mosquito bite!