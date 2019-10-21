Ed O’Bradovich on the Bears’ embarrassing 36-25 loss to the Saints: “I’m glad we didn’t have the post-game show, if we did we would’ve been fired, and probably in jail.”

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) pressures Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to break down the Chicago Bears’ embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, and if there needs to be a change in the starting quarterback position.

