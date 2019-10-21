× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.21.19: It’s a giving Monday

Over the weekend, Wendy went to a Deep Purple concert with her family. She also attended her sister’s “horse party”. Bill just watched about 10 minutes of the Bears vs. Saints game. He still has no hope for the Bears. Noted pet expert Steve Dale shares safety tips for taking your pup trick-or-treating this year. And, Eric Zorn tells us his thoughts on California’s war on plastic pollution.

