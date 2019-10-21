× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.21.19: Mr. Macy

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the career of actor Bill Macy. Macy, who starred opposite Bea Arthur in the 1970s sitcom “Maude,” died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. He was 97. Then, the two finish off their list of the most ‘creative’ Halloween costumes. Plus, did you hear that creationist Ken Ham wants parents to threaten kids with eternal hell? It’s true ladies and gentlemen. And the iconic steps from the new ‘Joker’ film is now a popular tourist attraction.

