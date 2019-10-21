× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 10.20.19 | A spooktacular performance, actor Ronnie Marmo and Director Joe Montegna

Tonight on After Hours with Rick Kogan:

Fiona Queen joins the conversation over the phone to talk about Music Institute of Chicago’s “Family Concert: Spooktacular!” next Sunday at 3 p.m. at Nichols Hall in Evanston.

For more information on the show and tickets visit musicinst.org.

Plus, actor Ronnie Marmo and director Joe Montegna joins Rick in the Skyline Studios to talk about Ronnie’s one-man show, “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce,” opening Wednesday at the Royal-George Theatre.

“I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce,” is a biopic late comedian Lenny Bruce.

For more info on tickets visit lennybruceonstage.com.