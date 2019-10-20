× What happened to Amelia Earhart? Television special set to air this weekend

Jennifer Taylor, a lawyer and co-host of Vanished, joins The Matt Bubala show to discuss the age old mystery of Amelia Earhart. Taylor says this podcast takes the trial by jury perspective on different aspects of the case. Robert Ballard, the famous explorer who found the Titanic, also headed out to the crash site to see what he could find. Taylor joins the conversation to talk about the National Geographic special set to air on Sunday. This two hour special follows Ballard and his team of scientists, technicians and Earhart experts aboard the research vessel EV Nautilus as they explore the waters around the Phoenix Islands in the Western Pacific, about 1,700 nautical miles southwest of Honolulu. For more information, visit chasingearhart.com and listen to the podcast.