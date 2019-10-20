× WGN Radio Theatre #431: Suspense, Murder At Midnight & The Weird Circle

Dave Plier joins Lisa Wolf to bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for October 19, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “Suspense: This Will Kill You” Starring: Dane Clark; (08-23-45). Our second episode of the night will be: “Murder At Midnight: Till Death Do Us Part” Starring: Raymond Morgan; (12-09-46). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Weird Circle: What Was It?” Starring Arnold Moss; (10-10-43).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre