The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 10/20/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Chicago City Treasurer, about her efforts to help drive economic improvement outside throughout the city – not just for the Downtown, Chicago area; the catalyst fund and the purposes that it’s meant to serve; and her upcoming Women’s Small Business Expo.

Then, Rick is joined by Jason DeSanto, Senior lecturer at the Northwestern-Pritzker School of Law, to sort through the “highs and lows” of the Democratic debate, as well as the Democratic policies of the Presidential candidates. They also discuss the House Democrats in terms of their strategy with moving forward with their impeachment inquiry, and more.

 

