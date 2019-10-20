× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/20/19): Bears vs Saints Full Pregame Show

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their pregame takes before the Bears return to solider field to take on the New Orleans Saints

Mitchell Trubisky returns after missing the last 2 games. Saints are riding high with a 4 game winning streak but will be without their star running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook. Will the Bears overcome their tough loss against Oakland?

The guys also take your phone calls leading up to kickoff