× Sunday Morning’s Alright For Fighting

This Week In Theater gets covered in sequins as Elton John Tribute Colte Julian joins Dean to talk about his return to the Apollo Theater with the Chicago Premiere of Wonderful Crazy Night, A New Elton John Tribute Concert. Julian talks about the similarities that he shares with Elton’s upbringing and how it has helped him get into character for the show. The show is December 6th, 7th and 8th only, get your tickets today by visiting ApolloTheater.com.