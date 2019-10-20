× Steve Dale 10/20/2019 Full Show: Laughter is the best medicine

Steve Dale speaks with Charna Halpern, Co-founder and Artistic Director of the iO Theater, about the power of comedy and laughter. Charna shares what the iO Theater is and what they have to offer; what she’s learned thus far as a member on the board of directors for the Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control (FCACC); and much more.

Charne also shares details about the upcoming Funny Bone event, a night of improv comedy, food, drinks, and more to benefit the FCACC! Funny Bone will be held November 7th from 5:30pm-9:30pm at the iO Theater.

To learn more/to purchase your tickets, click HERE!

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv