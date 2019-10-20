× Scientists make evolution breaks in koala retrovirus research

According to a New York Times report, koalas haven’t always had an easy life. Koalas have suffered for years from habitat destruction. They are also plagued by chlamydia and cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. Scientists have found a natural lab to study how viruses can insert themselves into an animal’s DNA and potentially change the course of evolution. Dr. Rachael Tarlinton, Associate Professor in Veterinary Virology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences at University of Nottingham joins the Matt Bubala Show to discuss a koala retrovirus, KoRV and what this means about understanding real time research. The full show segment can be found here.