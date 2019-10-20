× Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Chicago City Treasurer, is determined to improve the city’s economy

Rick Pearson speaks with Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Chicago City Treasurer, about her efforts to help drive economic improvement outside throughout the city – not just for the Downtown, Chicago area; the catalyst fund and the purposes that it’s meant to serve; and her upcoming Women’s Small Business Expo.

The Women’s Small Business Expo will take place November 16th from 9am-3pm at the UIC Dorin Forum. For more details, click HERE!