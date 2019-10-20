× Matt Bubala Full Show 10.19.19

This weekend is jam packed with a variety of guests on The Matt Bubala Show! We talk later school start times at 1:30 a.m. with Dr. Cora Bruener. Matt also discusses the Chicago teacher strike. At 2:30 a..m, Jennifer Taylor of Chasing Earhart discusses anew special out this weekend on Amelia Earhart. Throughout the show, we discuss our pizza emergency and Matt’s heroic efforts. Roger gives us an update on his upcoming Disney trip. At 3 a.m., Dr. Rachael Tarlington joins the conversation to discuss a virus in koala DNA. Andrew Shephered joins the conversation at 3:30 to talk about the idea of refreezing the Arctic. We also discuss El Chapo, bad TV show spin offs and more! The full show podcast can be found here.