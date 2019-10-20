× In Love with the Sights, Smells and Sounds of Fall? Kuipers Family Farm Has It All!

Kim Kuipers is the owner of Kuipers Family Farm. Kim and her family run the 230 acre farm in Maple Park, IL where they are best known for their apples, pumpkins, corn mazes, haunted walks and much more. With the Kuipers Family Farm offering over 30 different types of apples, Kim talks with Dean about the different tastes and varieties that you can expect when you visit. Plus, Kim lets you know which pumpkins are best for pies and which are best for carving.

Visit the Kuipers Family Farm website for more information on events and important dates on the farm.